Harga Pertalite Naik, Bandingkan Harga di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Presiden Jokowi resmi menaikkan harga Pertalite, Solar, dan Pertamax sejak Sabtu lalu, 3 September 2022, pukul 14.30 WIB.
"Saat ini pemerintah harus membuat keputusan dalam situasi yang sulit. Ini adalah pilihan terakhir pemerintah, yaitu mengalihkan subsidi BBM," ujar Jokowi saat mengumumkan kenaikan harga BBM di Istana Merdeka, Jakarta Pusat, Sabtu, 3 September 2022
Harga Pertalite sekarang Rp 10 ribu per liter, Solar Rp 6.800, serta Pertamax Rp 14.500 di SPBU Pertamina.
Apakah setelah kenaikan harga BBM bersubsidi dan Pertamax di SPBU Pertamina, bagaimana perbandingannya dengan harga BBM di SPBU?
Berikut perbandingan harga BBM terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP per hari ini, Senin, 5 September 2022:
SPBU Pertamina
Pertalite (RON 90): Rp 10.000 per liter
Pertamax (RON 92): Rp 14.500 - Rp 15.200 per liter
Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp 15.900 - Rp 16.600 per liter
Dexlite (CN 51): Rp 17.100 - Rp 17.800 per liter
Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp 17.400 - Rp 18.100 per liter
Solar: Rp 6.800 per liter.
SPBU Shell
Shell Super (RON 92): Rp 15.420 - Rp 15.750 per liter
Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp 16.130 - Rp 16.470 per liter
Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp 16.510 per liter
Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp 18.310 per liter
SPBU Vivo
Revvo 89: Rp 8.900 per liter
Revvo 92: Rp 15.400 per liter
Revvo 95: Rp 16.100 per liter
SPBU BP
BP 90: Rp 15.320 per liter
BP 92: Rp 15.420 per liter
BP 95: Rp 16.130 per liter
Diesel: Rp 17.990 per liter.
