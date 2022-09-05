Harga Pertalite Naik, Bandingkan Harga di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Presiden Jokowi resmi menaikkan harga Pertalite, Solar, dan Pertamax sejak Sabtu lalu, 3 September 2022, pukul 14.30 WIB.

"Saat ini pemerintah harus membuat keputusan dalam situasi yang sulit. Ini adalah pilihan terakhir pemerintah, yaitu mengalihkan subsidi BBM," ujar Jokowi saat mengumumkan kenaikan harga BBM di Istana Merdeka, Jakarta Pusat, Sabtu, 3 September 2022

Harga Pertalite sekarang Rp 10 ribu per liter, Solar Rp 6.800, serta Pertamax Rp 14.500 di SPBU Pertamina.

Apakah setelah kenaikan harga BBM bersubsidi dan Pertamax di SPBU Pertamina, bagaimana perbandingannya dengan harga BBM di SPBU?

Berikut perbandingan harga BBM terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP per hari ini, Senin, 5 September 2022:

SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp 10.000 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp 14.500 - Rp 15.200 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp 15.900 - Rp 16.600 per liter

Dexlite (CN 51): Rp 17.100 - Rp 17.800 per liter

Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp 17.400 - Rp 18.100 per liter

Solar: Rp 6.800 per liter.

SPBU Shell

Shell Super (RON 92): Rp 15.420 - Rp 15.750 per liter

Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp 16.130 - Rp 16.470 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp 16.510 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp 18.310 per liter

SPBU Vivo

Revvo 89: Rp 8.900 per liter

Revvo 92: Rp 15.400 per liter

Revvo 95: Rp 16.100 per liter

SPBU BP

BP 90: Rp 15.320 per liter

BP 92: Rp 15.420 per liter

BP 95: Rp 16.130 per liter

Diesel: Rp 17.990 per liter.

