Harga BBM Nonsubsidi Naik per 1 Agustus 2023, Simak Daftarnya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - PT Pertamina (Persero) menginformasikan daftar harga BBM (bahan bakar minyak) per hari ini, Selasa, 1 Agustus 2023. Perusahaan pelat merah tersebut menaikkan harga BBM nonsubsidi jenis Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex.

Harga BBM Pertamax Turbo yang awalnya dibanderol Rp 14 ribu per liter, kini naik menjadi Rp 14.400 per liter. Lalu Dexlite juga mengalami kenaikan harga, dari Rp 13.150 per liter menjadi Rp 13.950 per liter.

Sedangkan harga BBM nonsubsidi jenis Pertamax Dex naik dari Rp 13.550 per liter menjadi Rp 14.350 per liter. Sementara itu, harga BBM nonsubsidi lainnya, yakni Pertamax, tetap berada di harga R-p 12.400 per liter.

Selain Pertamax, Pertamina juga tidak menaikkan harga BBM bersubsidi per 1 Agustus 2023. Pertalite masih dijual dengan harga Rp 10 per liter, sedangkan Pertamina Biosolar tetap dipasarkan di angka Rp 6.800 per liter.

Tak hanya Pertamina, Shell juga ikut menaikkan harga BBM-nya per hari ini. Dilaporkan bahwa harga Shell Super naik dari Rp 12.920 per liter menjadi Rp 13.280 per liter. Lalu Shell V-Power naik dari Rp 13.780 menjadi Rp 14.190 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik dari Rp 13.590 menjadi Rp 14.410 per liter. Terakhir, Shell V-Power juga naik menjadi Rp 14.540 per literm dari yang semula Rp 14.120 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM per 1 Agustus 2023:

BP

- BP Ultimate: Rp14.190 per liter

- BP 92: Rp12.990 per liter

- BP 90: Rp12.740 per liter

- BP diesel: Rp13.970 per liter

Pertamina

- Pertamax: Rp12.400 per liter

- Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo: Rp14.400 ribu per liter

- Dexlite: Rp13.950 per liter

- Pertamina Dex: Rp14.350 per liter

- Pertamina Biosolar: Rp6.800 per liter

Shell

- Shell Super: Rp13.280 per liter

- Shell V-Power: Rp14.190 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.410 per liter

- Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp14.540 per liter

