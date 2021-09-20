Daftar Harga Mobil Baru Honda Setelah Diskon PPnBM 100 Persen Diperpanjang

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Pemerintah kembali memperpanjang insentif Pajak Penjualan atas Barang Mewah atau diskon PPnBM 100 persen untuk mobil baru hingga akhir tahun ini.
Berkat perpanjangan diskon ini, harga mobil penerima fasilitas mengalami penurunan.
Menurut Business Inovation and Sales & Marketing Director PT Honda Prospect Motor Yusak Billy harga mobil baru Honda sudah disesuaikan dengan diskon PPnBM 100 persen.
Pelanggan yang sudah membeli mobil Honda sebelum diskon PPnBM diperpanjang akan mendapatkan selisih harga.
"Pembelian mobil baru Honda dari 1 sampai 17 September akan ada refund. Kami sudah terima PKM dan sisa dana konsumen akan kami kembalikan," kata Billy kepada Tempo beberapa waktu lalu.
Berikut adalah daftar harga mobil baru Honda setelah diskon PPnBM 100 persen alias PPnBM 0 persen.
Honda Brio
Brio S M/T Rp 151.400.000
Brio E M/T Rp 160.400.000
Brio RS M/T Rp 181.300.000
Brio RS CVT Rp 196.200.000
Brio RS M/T Urbanite Edition Rp 187.300.000
Brio RS CVT Urbanite Edition Rp 201.700.000
Honda Mobilio
Mobilio S M/T Rp 197.600.000
Mobilio E M/T Rp 217.200.000
Mobilio E CVT Rp 227.400.000
Mobilio RS M/T Rp 239.8000.000
Mobilio RS CVT Rp 250.000.000
Mobilio RS MT TT Rp 241.300.000
Mobilio RS CVT TT Rp 251.500.000
Honda BR-V
BR-V S M/T Rp 239.500.000
BR-V E M/T Rp 254.600.000
BR-V E CVT Rp 263.800.000
BR-V Prestige Rp 279.600.000
Honda City Hatchback
City RS Hatchback M/T Rp 292.000.000
City RS Hatchback CVT Rp 302.000.000
Honda HR-V
HR-V 1.5L S M/T Rp 291.200.000
HR-V 1.5L S CVT Rp 301.500.000
HR-V 1.5L E CVT Rp 323.900.000
HR-V 1.5L E CVT Special Edition Rp 341.100.000
HR-V 1.8 Prestige Rp 406.300.000
HR-V 1.8 Prestige TT Rp 407.800.000
Honda CR-V
CR-V 2.0 CVT Rp 465.600.000
CR-V 1.5L Turbo Rp 495.000.000
Honda CR-V 1.5L Prestige TurboL setelah diskon PPnBM 100 persen Rp 545.500.000.
