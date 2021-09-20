Senin, 20 September 2021
Daftar Harga Mobil Baru Honda Setelah Diskon PPnBM 100 Persen Diperpanjang

Jobpie Sugiharto

  • Honda resmi meluncurkan mobil Honda HR-V 2021 di Eropa dan Jepang. Honda HR-V baru menggunakan mesin 1.500 cc DOHC i-VTEC atau mesin hybrid 1.500 cc plus motor listrik khusus varian e:HEV. Foto : Honda

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Pemerintah kembali memperpanjang insentif Pajak Penjualan atas Barang Mewah atau diskon PPnBM 100 persen untuk mobil baru hingga akhir tahun ini.

    Berkat perpanjangan diskon ini, harga mobil penerima fasilitas mengalami penurunan.

    Menurut Business Inovation and Sales & Marketing Director PT Honda Prospect Motor Yusak Billy harga mobil baru Honda sudah disesuaikan dengan diskon PPnBM 100 persen.

    Pelanggan yang sudah membeli mobil Honda sebelum diskon PPnBM diperpanjang akan mendapatkan selisih harga.

    "Pembelian mobil baru Honda dari 1 sampai 17 September akan ada refund. Kami sudah terima PKM dan sisa dana konsumen akan kami kembalikan," kata Billy kepada Tempo beberapa waktu lalu.

    Berikut adalah daftar harga mobil baru Honda setelah diskon PPnBM 100 persen alias PPnBM 0 persen.

    Honda Brio

    Brio S M/T Rp 151.400.000
    Brio E M/T Rp 160.400.000
    Brio RS M/T Rp 181.300.000
    Brio RS CVT Rp 196.200.000
    Brio RS M/T Urbanite Edition Rp 187.300.000
    Brio RS CVT Urbanite Edition Rp 201.700.000

    Honda Mobilio

    Mobilio S M/T Rp 197.600.000
    Mobilio E M/T Rp 217.200.000
    Mobilio E CVT Rp 227.400.000
    Mobilio RS M/T Rp 239.8000.000
    Mobilio RS CVT Rp 250.000.000
    Mobilio RS MT TT Rp 241.300.000
    Mobilio RS CVT TT Rp 251.500.000

    Honda BR-V

    BR-V S M/T Rp 239.500.000
    BR-V E M/T Rp 254.600.000
    BR-V E CVT Rp 263.800.000
    BR-V Prestige Rp 279.600.000

    Honda City Hatchback

    City RS Hatchback M/T Rp 292.000.000
    City RS Hatchback CVT Rp 302.000.000

    Honda HR-V

    HR-V 1.5L S M/T Rp 291.200.000
    HR-V 1.5L S CVT Rp 301.500.000
    HR-V 1.5L E CVT Rp 323.900.000
    HR-V 1.5L E CVT Special Edition Rp 341.100.000
    HR-V 1.8 Prestige Rp 406.300.000
    HR-V 1.8 Prestige TT Rp 407.800.000

    Honda CR-V

    CR-V 2.0 CVT Rp 465.600.000
    CR-V 1.5L Turbo Rp 495.000.000
    Honda CR-V 1.5L Prestige TurboL setelah diskon PPnBM 100 persen Rp 545.500.000.

