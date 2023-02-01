Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP Indonesia per 1 Februari 2023

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Memasuki Februari 2023, PT Pertamina (Persero) dan tiga perusahaan swasta kompak menaikkan harga BBM.

Perusahaan BBM swasta Shell, Vivo, hingga BP menaikkan hampir seluruh produk bahan bakarnya. Sedangkan Pertamina menaikkan harga BBM non subsidi Pertamax Turbo dan Pertamina Dex.

Harga Pertamax Turbo naik dari Rp 14.050 per liter menjadi Rp 14.850 sampai Rp 15.450 per liter di seluruh Indonesia.

Adapun harga Pertamina Dex naik dari Rp 16.750 per liter menjadi Rp 16.850 sampai Rp 17.550 per liter.

Untuk harga BBM subsidi Pertalite dan Solar serta BBM non subsidi Pertamax tidak mengalami perubahan pada Februari 2023.

Pertalite masih dibanderol Rp 10.000 per liter, solar Rp 6.800 per liter, serta Pertamax Rp 12.800 seperti pada Januari 2023.

"Pertamina melakukan penyesuaian harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) umum dalam rangka mengimplementasikan Keputusan Menteri (Kepmen) ESDM No. 245.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2022," tulis Pertamina dalam keterangan resminya, dikutip Tempo hari ini, Rabu, 1 Februari 2023.

Kemudian Shell menaikkan seluruh produk BBM mulai dari Super, V-Power, V-Power Nitro+, hingga Diesel.

Harga Shell Super sekarang Rp 13.950 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp 13.030. Kemudian V-Power naik dari Rp 13.810 menjadi Rp 14.620 per liter.

Adapun Shell V-Power Nitro+ sekarang dijual Rp 14.980 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp 14.180.

Kenaikkan harga juga terjadi untuk BBM Shell V-Power Diesel yang kini Rp 16.980 per liter dari yang sebelumnya Rp 16.890.

Nah, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo Indonesia juga naik. Harga Revvo 90 setara Pertalite sekarang Rp 13.710 per liter, dari yang sebelumnya Rp 11.800.

Rentang harga dengan Pertalite pun semakin jauh, yang dijual Rp 10.000 per liter.

Kemudian harga BBM Revvo 92 setara Pertamax naik dari Rp 12.800 menjadi Rp 13.800 per liter. Lalu Vivo jenis Revvo 95 sekarang dibanderol Rp 14.470 per liter, dari yang sebelumnya Rp 13.600.

Kemudian BP Indonesia mengerek harga hampir seluruh produk BBM-nya, kecuali jenis diesel.

BP 90 dengan RON (Research Octane Number) setara Pertalite, saat ini dijual Rp 13.860 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp 12.940.

BBM BP 92 setara Pertamax naik harga dari Rp 13.030 menjadi Rp 13.950 per liter. Lalu BP 95 naik harga dari Rp 13.500 menjadi Rp 14.490 per liter. BBM jenis ini hanya tersedia di SPBU BP-AKR di wilayah Jawa Timur.

BP Ultimate sekarang dijual Rp 14.620 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp 13.810 per liter.

Meski begitu, BBM produk BP jenis BP Diesel turun harga dari semula Rp 16.310 per liter menjadi 16.260.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP per 1 Februari 2023:

Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp 10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp 12.800 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.850 per liter

Dexlite: Rp 16.150 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp 16.850 per liter

Solar Subsidi: Rp 6.800 per liter

Shell

Super: Rp 13.950 per liter

V-Power: Rp 14.620 per liter

V-Power Nitro+: Rp 14.980 per liter

V-Power Diesel: Rp 16.980 per liter

Vivo

Revvo 90: Rp 13.710 per liter

Revvo 92: Rp 13.800 per liter

Revvo 95: Rp 14.470 per liter

BP

BP 90: Rp 13.860 per liter

BP 92: Rp 13.950 per liter

BP 95: Rp 14.490 per liter (Jawa Timur)

BP Ultimate: Rp 14.620 per liter

BP Diesel: Rp 16.260 per liter.

